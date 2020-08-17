STATENVILLE – Cooper Tires and the Gary Sinise Foundation teamed up for the second consecutive year to give back to first responders by donating tires to stations in need, including Echols County Fire Department.
"Our local communities rely on first responders, so Cooper and the Gary Sinise Foundation are providing reliable equipment that they can count on to properly serve their communities and stay safe while doing so," according to a company statement.
"The donations began in honor of Public Service Recognition Week, which took place May 3-9, and have continued throughout the summer," according to the statement. "To date, Cooper and the Gary Sinise Foundation have donated 144 tires to 17 first responder departments around the country."
For tips from Cooper, visit: https://us.coopertire.com/safety
