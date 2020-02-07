To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
7:FRIDAY
24th Annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance Feb. 7-8, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Norman Dr. Purchase your tickets www.FatherDaughterDance.org. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church of downtown Valdosta.
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, and the Valdosta Symphony Guild to host two special concerts with LARC, 11 a.m. Feb. 7, at the LARVC Building, 1646 E. Park Ave. (Sign in at front lobby), and the Wisenbaker Concert at 10 a.m. Feb. 15, Whitehead Auditorium on the VSU campus.
First Friday, Downtown Valdosta, 5 p.m. Feb. 7
Early Show with Brett Bass, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd., Seated show, Tickets $10 at freshtix.com.
Food Truck Friday, 4 p.m. Feb. 7, Downtown Adel
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents “How I Became a Pirate,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
Theatre Guild Valdosta’s “The Savannah Sipping Society” plays 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Feb. 7, 8, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com.
8:SATURDAY
24th Annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance Feb. 8, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Norman Dr. Purchase your tickets www.FatherDaughterDance.org. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church of downtown Valdosta.
Pub Theology, 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Georgia Brew Company, 109 S. Briggs St. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church of downtown Valdosta.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Soul Machine, 10 p.m. Feb. 8, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd.
Few Miles South Duo, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St.
Wild Adventures Job Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8, 3766 Old Clyattville Rd., visit wildadventures.com/jobs to apply in advance.
Training for water quality testing, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8, 327 W. Savannah Ave., Classroom portion is about three hours with two tests followed by hands-on practice.
9:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
10:MONDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
11:TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of education meeting, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. Feb. 11, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: How does sleep impact diabetes? Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon Monday; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Mama Stone, 10 p.m. every Thursday in February, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd.
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30, Feb 13, Southern Eggs, 2953-A N. Ashley St.
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, and the Valdosta Symphony Guild to host Wisenbaker Concert with LARC, at 10 a.m. Feb. 15, Whitehead Auditorium on the VSU campus.
Georgia Regional Library Board holds Called Meeting, 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dr.
CASA Orientation, 6 p.m. Feb. 18, CASA Office 1035 Exum Street Nashville, Ga. Learn what it means to advocate for a child in foster care. Contact Elaine Grice at (229) 686-6576 ext 4 or Carol Kelly at ckelly@fccisberrien.org
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 11 a.m. Feb. 25, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 7 a.m. March 4, Chancy Drugs, Willacoochee location. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. March 26, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Recently Diagnosed? Introduction to Diabetes Course. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
