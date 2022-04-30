COMIC BOOKS: Inferno

More than a few "X-Men"-related book reviews during the past few years have suggested readers either read previous story arcs or at least step into a new story arc with some working knowledge of what's been happening with the Marvel Comics mutants.
If readers know that the mutants have created a sovereign nation on the island of Krakoa, that it is governed by a council of "good guy" and "bad guy" mutants, that the council has shared life-saving technology with the non-mutant world in exchange for being left alone, that the mutants can reincarnate with backup memories downloaded into their new bodies then they should be able to follow most of the ongoing story arcs.
However, with "Inferno," it is highly recommended to at least read the books that started the latest trend in Marvel's "X" books – "House of X" and "Powers of X."
Those books set the stage for all that has happened in the past few years. As well as one other major plot point. Mutant sovereignty is possible because Moira MacTaggert, long-time X-Men supporting character, reveals a strange truth to Professor X and Magneto.
She has lived a multitude of lives and in each one the mutants get a reboot as she starts a new life but with all of the memories of her previous lives. This revelation leads to the mutant creation of Krakoa, the mutant government, etc. The multiple lives touch upon decades worth of "X-Men" storylines; it was a brilliant stroke.
Jonathan Hickman is the writer behind that brilliance and he's been the primary architect for the "Reign of X" storylines ever since.
With "Inferno," Moira MacTaggert's story comes full circle as Hickman's time with the "X" books comes to a satisfying conclusion.
The "Reign of X" will continue. Other writers have been involved with the multitude of "X" books and they will continue. But some of the sparkle may be missing with Hickman moving on.
