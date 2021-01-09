COMIC BOOKS: Hulk The End

Hulk The End

Fans of the 1970s television show "The Incredible Hulk" need to know up front that "Hulk The End" has no connection to "The Death of the Incredible Hulk," the made-for-TV movie that ended that series.

Instead, "Hulk The End" is one of those future looks at a character from an age in comics when such storylines were rare in the Marvel Universe, save for its regular "What If?" comic book.

"Hulk The End" is a book collecting two storylines from the "Hulk" title a few decades ago. 

"Incredible Hulk: Future Imperfect" features the Maestro, an old Hulk/Bruce Banner mix of brawn and brains with a razor-deep cut of Machiavellian malice.

Maestro is the only super-powered being left on earth and he rules the world with a green, iron fist – no velvet glove, just political savvy and complete power.

The Maestro storyline rocked the comics world at the time. If introduced now, Maestro would probably be a mega-comics series lasting for months and crossing over into and interrupting every Marvel title. Instead, it was a two-part story arc. 

In "The End," Hulk lives in a ruined world. He's almost alone with exception of Hulk's greatest nemesis.

Both stories were written by Peter David, one of the longest-running and most influential "Hulk" writers. David reintroduced the grey Hulk, the Joe Fixit Hulk, a Banner-Hulk mix that led a super team and the Maestro.

Peter David made a character who is the "strongest one there is" intriguing, multifaceted with a much more deeper psychological background delving into the multiple personalities of Banner and the Hulks.

"Hulk The End" is a splendid standalone volume but "The End" can also serve as a strong introduction to the incredible world Peter David's Hulks.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you