VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia and Valdosta City School are offering free meals to students during the school closure.
Five stationary meal distribution sites are operating Mondays through Fridays, school officials said.
"On Friday, March 20, we will offer a trial run of our meal delivery program utilizing Valdosta City Schools' buses," school officials said.
Stops and delivery times:
– 10 a.m.: The Gables (former Commons Apartments), 1415 St. Augustine Road.
– 9:45 a.m. Prosper Apartments, 1503 E. Park Ave.
– 10 a.m.: Ashton Park Apartments, 1315 River St.
– 9:45 a.m. Heron Lakes Apartments, 1800 Eastwind Road.
The Valdosta City Schools bus will stay on site for 30 minutes and hand out free meals to any child, 18 years old and younger, school officials said.
Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Beginning Monday, March 23, 14 buses will be running throughout the Valdosta City School district. A detailed map of stops will be released on website soon (http://bit.ly/VCSMeals), school officials said.
Stationary locations will remain open Mondays through Fridays until further notice, school officials said.
They are:
– 11:30 a.m.: S.L. Mason Elementary School, 821 W. Gordon St.
– 11:30 a.m.: Ora Lee West Community Center, 611 E. Ann St.
– Noon: Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, 1515 N. Forrest St.
– 11:30 a.m.: Robert Jenkins Community Center, Hudson Dockett, 807 S. Fry St.
– Noon: Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
