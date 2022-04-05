VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta in collaboration with the American Water Works Association will be hosting the first No Water, No Beer Festival at the conclusion of National Drinking Water Week.
Water Week sponsors remind people that more than 780 million people in the world do not have access to clean water, city officials said in a statement. The festival will remind people of the importance of clean drinking water.
From noon-4 p.m., May 7, the festival be held at Georgia Beer Company, 109 Briggs St. The event will have a live band, food and feature beer from Georgia Beer Company, city officials said.
Proceeds from the event support Water for People, a nonprofit organization that provides clean water to people in developing countries.
“We are thrilled to have the No Water No Beer festival in Valdosta this year. What better way to bring the community together to recognize the importance of safe drinking water? It’s also a great opportunity to celebrate the city’s water professionals and their important work,” said David Frost, city director of utilities.
Traditionally, the event is held in north Georgia. The goal of the event is to bring awareness to the community about the need for clean water.
“Our water professionals play a vital role in protecting public health. The festival will be a great way to thank them and thank the citizens who continuously support our efforts to supply safe clean drinking water,” Frost said.
Throughout the week, students in the Valdosta City Schools district will participate in an art and essay contest centered around the importance of clean water. Contest winners will be notified Friday, May 6, and the names of the winners will be announced at the festival and on the City of Valdosta's social media outlets.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit: eventbrite.com/e/no-water-no-beer-festival-tickets.
