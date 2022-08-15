City awards local nonprofits ARPA funding

VALDOSTA – More than 30 Valdosta area nonprofits agencies have been awarded their share of American Rescue Plan funds.
Valdosta City Council designated $955,000 of the City’s $16.3 million ARPA allocation for assistance to nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Chuck Dinkins, city finance director, the city partnered with Greater Valdosta United Way and members of the nonprofit community to delegate funds to applying organizations based on need “as the committee saw fit”.
Those who served on the Selection Committee included:
— Michael Smith, GVUW Executive Director
— Brittany Hull, GVUW Board Chair
—Marty Ellison, GVUW Vice Chair
— Andy Griffin - GVUW Treasurer
—Jennifer Denham - GVUW Secretary
— Kent Patrick - GVUW Past Chair
— Joe Brownlee - GVUW Board member
— A.C. Braswell, South Georgia Diversity Chair
— Sam Allen, South Georgia Diversity Committee member
— Greg Powell, South Georgia Diversity Ccommittee member
— Angela Ward, South Georgia Diversity Committee member
The committee evaluated applications from 36 applicants and met twice to discuss the applications and awards. The following allocation was recommended:
— Second Harvest South Georgia $49,500
— Boys and Girls Club $85,000
— The Haven $83,000
— LAMP $82,500
— Partnership Health Center $49,500
— LARC $49,500
— Living Bridges $30,000
— The Salvation Army $46,000
— Coastal Plain Area Economic Authority $46,000
— SG Partnership to End Homelessness $47,000
— Special Olympics $20,000
— Children Advocacy Center (CAC) $30,000
— Habitat for Humanity $40,000
— Annette Howell Turner Center $30,000
— South Georgia Council, Boy Scouts $27,500
— ACTO of Valdosta $15,500
— Camp Rock of Georgia, Inc. $32,500
— Girls on the Run South Georgia $20,000
— Copeland AA Museum VSU $15,000
— Southside Recreation Center $35,000
— Beautiful Creations $ 8,000
— TEACH $20,500
— Commission for Children & Youth FC $30,000
— Wwals Watershed Coalition $ 5,000
— Almost Home Charities $ 5,000
— Valdosta Heritage Foundation Inc $ 5,000
— Snake Nation Press $ 5,000
— WIKU Family Resource Center $ 7,000
— National Council of Negro Women $10,000
— Advancing Valdosta Inc. $10,000
— Quola-LC/CDC INC. $16,000
Total amount of allocations: $955,000
Three agencies were recommended to receive in excess of $50,000, which will require additional reporting from the agency to the city and from the city to the Treasury Department.
The recommendations for LAMP funding calls for providing homeless prevention and shelter services.
Recommendations for Boys and Girls Club funding calls for providing services for learning loss and after school programs.
Recommendations for funding for The Haven calls for providing domestic assault prevention and shelter services.
Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody, who oversaw the committee proceedings with fellow council member Andy Gibbs, commended the nonprofit committee for its work before making a motion to approve the allocation.
“I just want to say that the board that was chosen to do this allocation was superb. Michael Smith led this board very well. They allocated the funds to the agencies that needed it, and I can say that they went above and beyond what was asked, so for that I want to say thank you,” she said.
City Manager Mark Barber praised the committee in writing for its dedication toward ensuring each agency was properly rewarded.
“The Non-Profit Allocation Committee did an outstanding job in evaluating the applications received. The Committee was thorough in their review of each application submitted, while ensuring that the awards recommended remained within the spirit of ARPA funding,” he said in his report.
The city council unanimously approved the allocations.
