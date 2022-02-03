Camellia Show scheduled for Quitman

QUITMAN — As "Georgia's Camellia City," Quitman and its Garden Club have hosted camellia shows since the 1930s.
"While Quitman's residents get to enjoy their camellias year-round, the annual Camellia Show is an opportunity for us to share these spectacular blooms with visitors from all over the country," organizers said in a statement.
The 2022 two-day event features judging of hundreds of blooms separated into five classes of camellias and prizes for the best blooms.
The Camellia Show will be held at the Brooks County Ag Extension Building, 400 E. Courtland Ave. With construction on the new County Ag building in progress, parking will be around the back, organizers said.
The show is open to the public 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Admission is free; donations are appreciated, organizers said. There will be camellias for sale at the show.
