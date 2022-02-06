Keystone Therapy named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Keystone Therapy Services, 3354 Greystone Way, the Leading Business of the Week.
The 2022 program sponsor for this award is CCB Tech Group, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Keystone Therapy Services provides pediatric speech and language, feeding/swallowing and occupational therapy services. The team offers these services in its clinic, at daycare centers and via teletherapy services. Keystone also provides speech and occupational therapy through contracts with area public and private schools, charter schools, home health agencies and the Babies Can't Wait Early Intervention program, chamber representatives said.
Since its founding in 2010, Keystone has serviced families across Georgia. Keystone started with just one therapist and has grown to a team of eight speech and occupational therapists and three office staff members.
“We have continued to grow throughout the hardships and uncertainties of the past two years by quickly adapting by adding teletherapy services within days of the shut down in 2020,” said Amy Struble, owner.
Struble said she anticipates the addition of more occupational therapists and/or a physical therapist to the Keystone staff. The practice encourages therapists to continue to grow professionally, attending conferences and other educational opportunities.
“I love working at Keystone because I get to see the progress our clients make. It is so rewarding to see them grow in their self-confidence and to overcome their special needs. I also love working with my co-workers. We are such a family here at Keystone. We work hard but we also make time to laugh and encourage one another,” said Dana Richards, office manager.
Keystone has been a chamber member since 2014.
“The chamber does a great job promoting and supporting local area business and entrepreneurs. Small businesses are offer opportunities to shine and share services with our communities. The ambassadors are wonderful people who are enthusiastic about promoting local businesses and community leaders,” Struble said.
For more information, contact Struble at (229) 244-3552 or visit www.keystonetherapyvaldosta.com.
Autry named SGMC Physician finance director
VALDOSTA – Daniel Autry has been named the director of financial operations for the South Georgia Medical Center Physician Network.
In this role, Autry will oversee all functions related to financial management, budgeting, accounting and reimbursement for SGMC's affiliated physician practices, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Autry comes from Thomasville, where he served as the director of finance and assistant vice president at Archbold Medical Group, where he also served on several nonprofit boards including the Thomasville Center for the Arts and Thomasville Landmarks.
Autry graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with an undergraduate degree in management and subsequently received his master's in business administration.
"Having grown up in South Georgia, I appreciate the opportunity to help South Georgia Medical Center to further its vision of being the leader in improving the health, wellness and quality of life in this region. I am eager to bring my background and experience to SGMC to help strengthen the physician network," Autry said.
Autry is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the Medical Group Management Association.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Howard receives certificate of achievement
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council member Eric Howard received the prestigious certificate of achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute Jan. 23 during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Cities United Summit in Atlanta.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials, GMA representatives said in a statement.
To receive a certificate of achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of a series of more than 70 courses.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson said. “We commend Councilmember Howard for this accomplishment and for the dedication he’s shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities.
