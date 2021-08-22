Gibbs earns GMA training certificate
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council member, Andrew Gibbs received the prestigious certificate of recognition from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention recently, city officials said in a statement.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a certificate of recognition, a city official must complete a minimum of 42 units of credit, including at least 18 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of a series of more than 70 courses.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said Larry Hanson, GMA executive director. “We commend Council member Gibbs for this accomplishment and for the dedication he’s shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
Miller-Cody earns GMA certificate of distinction
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council member Vivian Miller-Cody received the prestigious certificate of distinction from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention, city officials said in a statement.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials.
To receive a certificate of distinction, a city official must complete a minimum of 204 units of credit, including at least 72 hours from a required list of courses, the Newly Elected Officials Institute and the Robert E. Knox Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute. The training program consists of a series of more than 60 courses.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said Larry Hanson, GMA executive director. “We commend Council member Miller-Cody for this accomplishment and for the dedication she’s shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
Davis joins the Herndon Company
VALDOSTA – The Herndon Company announced the addition of Kenny Davis to its team.
Davis was born in Valdosta in 1966 and graduated from Lowndes High School in 1984. He then pursued additional studies at Valdosta State University where he earned a degree in speech communications, company representatives said in a statement.
After finishing his undergraduate studies, he achieved a master’s degree in public administration at Valdosta State.
Davis "brings with him a combined 17 years of sales and business ownership experience," company representatives said. "Eight of those years were spent as a successful pharmaceutical representative in the South Georgia-North Florida area. For nine of those years, he served the South Georgia public as an owner/manager of a very successful landscape management company which has recently been sold."
He is in his eighth year serving as Hahira’s District 2 council representative and is vice chairman of the city’s Downtown Development Authority. He is a member of South Georgia MLS, the Valdosta Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
He has been a lifelong resident of Lowndes County, a sibling in a family of eight children and a proud father of Kenadi, a 21-year-old student at the University of Georgia.
"He brings many attributes to the real estate industry, but none more important than helping people," company representatives said.
To reach Davis, call (229) 563-0204 or email kennydavis@herndoncompany.com
