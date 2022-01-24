BridgeBuilder presents funds to students

HAHIRA — Three students from Hahira Middle School were presented with monetary awards from the H. DeWayne & Amanda Johnson BridgeBuilder Education Foundation.
Eighth-grade students Aarin Dave and Deshaun Hester recently won the statewide 2021 Congressional App Challenge by coding and creating “Lifelearn.”
According to a Lowndes County Schools press release, “Lifelearn” is an app that allows life skills students to learn from peers their age in an exciting way. According to Laila Taylor, FBLA advisor, Dave and Hester competed against middle school and high school students throughout the state of Georgia, despite having only about five weeks to create the app and with a record number of apps submitted within the state.
Sixth-grade student Jackson Elliott earned first place in the Lowndes County Schools Spelling Bee after persevering through 17 rounds of competition. Elliott competed against Lowndes County Schools district elementary school students and middle school students older than him.
Jackson is preparing for the state’s district competition and potentially the state final competition within the next couple of months, according to Dr. Ivy Smith, Hahira Middle School principal.
Johnson told the students, “Our future depends on scholarly leaders like you who can be creative, adaptive and critical thinkers. We want to attract and encourage other students with high aspirations and help provide additional exposure to those of you who are elite performers within your academic activities.”
The founders of the organization, husband and wife duo DeWayne and Amanda Johnson personally visited the students at Hahira Middle School to present and recognize them.
“We wanted to say more than just ‘good job’ to you. We hope these awards serve as a way to uplift and influence you, as well as your peers, to continue pursuing success beyond your comfort zones and set yourself apart from others.”
The students each received a check from the foundation as a recognition for their academic accomplishment beyond the classroom and a letter to their parents, foundation representatives said in a statement.
“We thank the parents of these students for continuing to put education first,” Johnson added.
According to the Johnsons, the foundation serves as a way for the couple to raise money and provide scholarships, awards, and educational support to students in the community.
The H. DeWayne & Amanda Johnson BridgeBuilder Education Foundation is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission “to inspire greatness by recognizing and supporting high achievers in education through scholarship.” The primary sources of funding for the organization are from individual donors in the community and interested business sponsors. All contributions are tax-deductible.
“We appreciate (the BridgeBuilder Education Foundation) doing this for them. (Aarin, Deshaun and Jackson) are super-star kids,” Smith said.
For more information or to make a donation that will help award and inspire local students, visit www.bbefoundation.org or call (229) 588-0866.
