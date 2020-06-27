You think you know a book then all of a sudden you realize you don't know as much as you think you know.
Even though you first read the book a dozen or more years ago.
Take "Stardust" by Neil Gaiman.
And Charles Vess.
Back in the first decade of the 21st century, I picked up a movie-tie-in copy of "Stardust."
The movie starred Michelle Pfeiffer as a malevolent witch, Robert DeNiro as a cross-dressing pirate and Claire Danes as a fallen star.
The movie is loosely based on one of Gaiman's first novels – one which consolidated his move from being a premier writer of comic books and graphic novels — most notably the “Sandman” series — to being the author of novels.
However, Gaiman initially wrote "Stardust" for Vertigo Comics as a novel illustrated by comics legend Charles Vess. Vertigo published the earliest edition filled with Vess' gorgeous color and black-and-white illustrations. Some subsequent editions have only contained Gaiman's words without Vess' illustrations.
Editions such as the movie-tie-in edition.
So, finding a digital version that included the Vertigo imprint on the cover and a beautiful cover by Vess, I thought, ah, a comics adaptation of the Gaiman novel.
Nope. Illustrated novel. Well worth it and worth the revisit.
“Stardust” is a flat-out adult fairy tale with all of the twists and nuances one would expect from the “Sandman” writer.
Written in a fairy-tale style, “Stardust” is a romp of a quick read with plenty of adventure, intriguing characters and fascinating plot turns, made all the more delightful by Vess' art.
Without illustrations, “Stardust” is fanciful escape.
With illustrations, it is a masterpiece of a fanciful escape.
