BOOKS: He Spoke with Authority: Thomas Fellows

Thomas Fellows has confidence.
And persistence.
While promoting his last book, "Forget Self-Help," Fellows cold-called newspapers across the nation. He wanted reporters and editors to review his book.
He was not easily discouraged nor did he accept initials turn-downs. He called back. He persisted. He mailed the book. He called again to ask if the book had been read. He kept at it.
He eventually received enough local and regional reviews to attract national-level reviews of "Forget Self-Help."
Fellows writes it takes self-confidence to persist and to succeed.
He shares the tale in his latest book, "He Spoke with Authority: Get, Then Give the Advantage of Confidence."
Fellows shares several personal experiences here as well as examples of self-confidence from the movie "Good Will Hunting," the book "To Kill a Mockingbird," the Bible, "Jane Eyre" and others.
Fellows writes in a personable style that shares insights and thoughts to help readers tap their inner confidence. He easily weaves the personal, biblical and literary references into a compelling and thought-provoking book.
