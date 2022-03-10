Azaleas in Bloom: Azalea Festival returns to Drexel Park

VALDOSTA – The 22nd Annual Azalea Festival, a Valdosta-Lowndes County tradition, returns to Drexel Park this weekend.
The two-day festival traditionally draws between 20,000-30,000 people and hundreds of vendors to the city and county.
“The Azalea Festival is a major regional draw. We have vendors as far as Maryland and Wisconsin with patrons and visitors from New York, Kentucky, and everywhere in between,” H. Aaron Strickland, executive director, said. “The festival is a major economic boost to the city and county with visiting, lodging and shopping locally.”
The Azalea Festival is the brainchild of the late Joanne Griner, who wanted to start a festival in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area because there wasn't one, Strickland said.
The festival has grown from a dozen vendors and one stage of entertainment to more than 200 vendors and six stages of entertainment.
The festival offers a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, a KidZone area for children, a classic car and motorcycle show, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Azalea 5K run, etc.
Strickland has worked as the executive director for more than 10 years.
“My goal is to be the signature festival of the region and the largest within a three-hour radius. We are constantly making improvements each year to keep making that happen,” he said.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the festival returned in true form in 2021, bringing together food vendors and other assorted vendors, live music and children's activities.
Strickland said vendors and patrons are encouraged to come out and have a good time safely.
The Azalea Festival is organized by a board of 11 community volunteers. The board assists in organizing and planning the festival year round.
Strickland said interested community members are able to submit a board member application for consideration.
“Thanks to community support — sponsors, board members, volunteers and community the festival would not have grown to what it is today. We cannot thank the local community enough for supporting every year,” Strickland said.
The Azalea Festival is scheduled for March 12 and 13 in Drexel Park.
For more information on the festival, visit www.azaleafestival.com, email info@azaleafestival.com or call (229) 269-9381.
