Accounting firm teaches young entrepreneurs

VALDOSTA – Students from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy were introduced to Nick Valenti from Valenti, Rackley & Associates, who spoke to the class about financial consideration when starting a small business.
Students listened as he presented the principles of budgeting, financing and taxes while also touching on the role of an accountant and what small business owners should know about accounting services, chamber officials said.
“It was great to be with these bright young people who are taking an interest in entrepreneurship and to speak to them about the accounting aspects of running a business,” Valenti said.
As part of the YEA! program, students are introduced to all facets of the business world including advertising, insurance, graphic design, web development and legal issues, chamber officials said.
During the course of the YEA! program, 17 students will launch their own businesses.
As a nonprofit organization, YEA! relies on the generosity of the community and of sponsors; people who identify with entrepreneurship and want to help pave the way for the future business leaders of tomorrow, chamber officials said.
“YEA! strengthens the community, and the community strengthens YEA!,” said Gayle Jagel, the founder and chief executive officer of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy. “Our program managers and instructors seek out people in the business community to help transform our students’ dreams into reality.”
During the course of the 26-week program, more than 30 local businesses become involved with YEA! in various ways. Students work in close cooperation with local business leaders, community leaders and educators who use their personal experiences to demonstrate how to transform their ideas into tangible enterprises that create economic and social value.
For more information on YEA! contact Betty Morgan at the chamber, (229) 247-8100, ext. 234.
