VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy and Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons received the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute certificate of recognition recently during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention in Savannah.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials, city officials said in a statement.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said Larry Hanson, GMA CEO and executive director.
“We commend Mr. Hardy and Mrs. Ammons for their accomplishment and for the dedication shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
To receive a certificate of recognition, a city official must complete a minimum of 42 units of credit, including at least 18 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.
“We are proud of our partnership with GMA to provide high-quality, relevant training to Georgia’s more than 3,500 municipal officials,” said Rob Gordon, UGA’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government director. “The institute remains committed to being the trusted resource that city officials across Georgia turn to for leadership and professional development training that makes a difference in the lives of the citizens they represent.”
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities.
For more information, visit www.gacities.com.
