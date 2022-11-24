HAHIRA — Hugh Chancy, co-owner of Chancy Drugs, was recently named president of the National Community Pharmacist Association.
Chancy was installed as 2022-23 president of the NCPA by its House of Delegates at the organization’s 2022 annual convention in Kansas City.
Chancy is co-owner of Chancy Drugs which includes five retail pharmacies and one closed-door pharmacy located throughout South Georgia. The business is celebrating more than 55 years of service and specializes in compounding, specialty packaging and enhanced clinical services.
“It is a very humbling experience and I have learned very quickly it is a huge responsibility to be able to give a voice to those in rural communities like Hahira and Valdosta,” he said. “It has always been important to us at Chancy Drugs to give our patients and local pharmacists a voice.”
Born and raised in Hahira, Chancy said there was a period of time when he wanted to become a doctor but was inspired by the impact on the lives of patients through his father, also a pharmacist.
Upon graduation from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy, he moved back to serve in his hometown. Alongside his wife, Tina, and their son, Patrick, both graduates of University of Georgia College of Pharmacy.
Prior to becoming NCPA president, Chancy has been involved with pharmacy associations on the state and national levels for more than 15 years. He has been a member of NCPA since 2000 and is currently serving on the boards of Academy of Independent Pharmacies and PrescribeWellness.
He is also past president of the Georgia Pharmacy Association.
“I am grateful to be able to ensure communities like my hometown, Hahira, are able to be heard and represented in Atlanta and Washington, D.C.,” Chancy said. “Because many rural communities not just in South Georgia are often overlooked and underrepresented.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.