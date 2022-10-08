Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-story series looking at statewide elections. The second part will look at the U.S. Senate race, secretary of state race, etc. It is scheduled to publish in the Tuesday, Oct. 11, edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.
PART I
ATLANTA — The Nov. 8 general election is less than five weeks away approaching and several key races such as governor, secretary of state and a slew of congressional seats will be decided.
One of the most eyed races in Georgia is the governor’s race where Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, for a second time.
Georgia’s U.S. Senate has importance for the state and nation as it will likely determine which party will control the U.S. Senate for the next few years.
In addition to other statewide races, seven Georgia congressional seats will be decided and ballots include proposals for two constitutional amendments and two statewide referendum questions.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 11. People should check their voter registration status or register to vote at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov
CNHI has put together Georgia Voter’s Guide: 2022 general election for all readers need to know about the upcoming election:
How and when
to vote
Absentee by mail
Absentee ballots will begin being mailed as early as Oct. 10. Applications for an absentee ballot can be requested online at https://securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov.People are required to enter their Georgia driver’s license or identification card number to be submitted with the application, or copy of it. The ID must be uploaded.
A copy of an ID is also required to send in a completed absentee ballot. The last day to submit an absentee ballot application is Oct. 28.
Early voting in-person
Early (advanced) voting will begin Oct. 17 and ends Nov. 4. Hours and locations vary by county, thus voters should check with their county elections office for voting locations and hours or check on the My Voter Page: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Election Day in-person
On Election Day Nov. 8, voters must vote at their designated precinct which can be found on the My Voter Page: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Ballot questions
There are two proposed constitutional amendments on Georgia ballots this year.
The first asks voters if the state’s constitution should be amended to allow the suspension of compensation for a list of elected state positions “while such individual is suspended from office following indictment of a felony?”
The other proposed amend to the state constitution asks voters to to decide if local governments and school systems should be authorized to grant temporary tax relief for/to properties in their respective jurisdictions that are severely damaged or destroyed due to a disaster “within a nationally declared disaster area”?
There are two statewide referendum questions.
One asks voters to decide if a statewide exemption for ad valorem taxes should be granted for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber.
The other question asks voters to decide if a statewide exemption from ad valorem tax should be expanded for agricultural equipment and certain farm products “to include entities comprising two or more family-owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption.”
Candidates, positions
Governor
Georgia became a battleground state in the 2020 election where the state flipped to Democrat victories in the presidential and U.S Senate races.
Vying to become the first Black female governor, Democrat Stacey Abrams is in her second run against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who defeated her by less than a 2-point margin in 2018.
Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel, host of the podcast “Radical,” is also on the gubernatorial ticket.
Here are their positions, though not comprehensive, on a few key topics.
Abortion
Kemp has touted signing the “toughest abortion ban in the nation,” Georgia’s “heartbeat bill” (HB 481) in 2019. The new law went into effect this year and essentially prohibits abortions once a fetal heart beat is detected, which proponents argue is typically about six weeks of pregnancy. The new law has exceptions for rape and incest if a police report is filed.
Kemp has vowed to continue to fight for life, while Abrams said she would repeal Georgia’s abortion law, if elected. Abrams argues that women should have the freedom to make their own medical decisions and that forcing women to carry a pregnancy places women at risk of poverty and maternal mortality, especially as Georgia is in the top five states with the highest maternal deaths.
A recent recorded conversation between Kemp and an unknown person at a University of Georgia tailgate captures the unknown person questioning Kemp about a potential emergency contraceptives ban. Kemp does not directly say he would support such a proposal but said it “depends on where legislators are” on the issue during a legislative session, which starts in January.
Abrams plans to increase availability of Plan B and emergency contraceptives, if elected.
Hazel, though not clearly defined on his website, appears to support bodily autonomy and states, “You have a right to your health. You have a right to health privacy.”
Gun rights and safety
Kemp signed “constitutional carry” earlier this year allowing Georgians to carry a gun without a license to carry permit. He campaigned on the measure in 2018 and his former primary election opponent David Perdue said the move was a political ploy.
Abrams and opponents of the new law say they believe it will lead to increased gun violence and she plans to repeal the law. She also plans to push for a new law that requires background checks for gun sales through private purchases and gun shows, as background checks are currently only required if purchased from a licensed dealer.
Pay raises
Kemp has focused on initiatives cracking down on gang violence and sex trafficking. Both candidates support increased pay for law enforcement. Kemp this year increased state law enforcement pay by $5,000.
If elected, Abrams plans to provide $25 million in state grants to local agencies for salary raises and plans to raise base salary for state patrol, correctional officers and community supervision officers to approximately $50,000 per year. She has discussed plans to develop initiatives to increase law enforcement accountability and accountability.
Medicaid
Abrams has centered her campaign on fully expanding Medicaid to include more lower income Georgians. Georgia is one of 12 states that hasn’t fully expanded Medicaid despite federal incentives that would cover 90% of the cost.
This year, Kemp approved extended postpartum Medicaid expansion from six months to one year postpartum. He also approved a partial Medicaid expansion plan that would increase coverage to at least 50,000 more Georgians with requirements that they work, participate in job training or other qualifying activity for 80 hours a month.
Republicans argue the state won’t be able to continuously afford taking on its 10% cost under the expansion, which Abrams estimates at $347 million per year to cover an additional 500,000 Georgians. She claims the program would pay for itself as the state essentially already takes on the cost of uncompensated care of uninsured people who get health care but do not pay those bills.
Abrams suggests that budget surplus also fund Medicaid expansion.
Education
This year has seen debates around the country on what students are learning in schools. Kemp spearheaded efforts last legislative session that saw the passage of bills preventing the teaching of topics that could be deemed “divisive” such as critical race theory in schools, even though CRT is not a part of public school curriculum in Georgia.
One bill allows “harmful materials” pertaining to sex, sexuality, gender and race to be removed from schools following a complaint, and another requires schools to provide documents related to a teacher’s curriculum within three days after a parent submits a request for the information.
Abrams plans to repeal the bills, stating they add more pressure and burden on teachers who are already overworked and underpaid. She plans to increase the starting teacher pay and average teacher pay by $11,000, if elected.
During his tenure, Kemp approved a $5,000 pay raise for teachers.
If reelected, Kemp plans to propose $25 million in grants available to schools to address learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic and another $25 million for schools to recruit more counselors.
Kemp also touts issuing $30,000 to all schools for security enhancements during the first year of a second term in office and plans to propose legislation that would pave the way for further security and safety-related training.
Abrams’ lengthy education plans include initiatives to make childcare more affordable, expanding pre-K availability, making technical college free.
Economy
If reelected, Kemp plans to use nearly $1 billion from the state’s budget surplus to issue $250 for single filers, $375 for a single filer who is head of household and $500 for a married couple filing jointly in Georgia.
Kemp has touted his leadership landing Georgia a top state for business for eight years and a record low unemployment rate of 2.8% as of July.
Part of Abrams’ economic plan includes leading efforts for a constitutional amendment to bring casinos to Georgia and legislation allowing online sports betting, with some proceeds possibly used to fund education initiatives. Much of her plan focuses on increasing wages, small businesses and rural workforce.
In 2019, Kemp launched Georgia’s Rural Strike Team to help market and train rural communities seeking businesses.
Hazel did not have any defined policies or plans addressing any topics on his website but stated businesses should have the right to run their operations on their terms without interference from government.
Websites
Abrams: staceyabrams.com
Hazel: radicalpod.com
Kemp: briankemp2022.com
Lieutenant Governor
As the second highest elected official in the state and the president of the state Senate, the lieutenant governor presides over debate in the Senate chamber and works with advocates to introduce legislation.
In the event the governor is incapacitated, the lieutenant governor assumes the role and powers of governor.
Endorsed by Donald Trump, Republican candidate Sen. Burt Jones and Democrat Charlie Bailey, an attorney, are vying to replace Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking reelection. Ryan Graham, an IT project manager, is also in the race as the Libertarian candidate.
Here are their positions, though not comprehensive, on a few key topics.
Abortion
Bailey supports abortion and reproductive rights, a contrast to Jones, who voted in favor of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban in 2019. At a primary debate in May, Jones said he would support a total abortion ban.
Though Graham responded to CNHI’s email, his website indicates his top issues of focus include educational freedom, criminal justice reform and election reform, though no specific details were included.
Gun rights/safety
Jones plans to increase funding for local law enforcement, enhance retirement benefits for law enforcement and strengthen penalties for sex traffickers, gang members and repeat offenders.
Jones voted in support of a bill this year that allows concealed guns to be carried without a permit, and wants to invest in the GBI to investigate elections and potential voter fraud. As a former prosecutor, Bailey said he supports gun restrictions and has said he supports an assault weapons ban for non-law enforcement or non-military personnel. He plans to push initiatives that promote fairness in the criminal justice system and more pay and training for law enforcement officers. Bailey also wants to invest in the GBI crime lab.
Education
Jones said he would boost funding and grants for vocational and technical education, and expand school choice.
He also voted in favor of several Georgia school bills this year that bans teachings of critical race theory and other race-related topics.
Bailey, if elected, said he plans to make technical college tuition-free again in Georgia and will push for giving teachers a raise instead of a bonus. He said, during a debate, that teachers should make at least $70,000 per year.
Websites:
Bailey: charlieforgeorgia.com
Graham: graham4ga.com
Jones: burtjonesforga.com
PART II{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}U.S. Senate, Georgia
The U.S. Senate is responsible for voting on bills, resolutions, amendments, motions, nominations and treaties.
Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s election to the seat in a January 2021 runoff election was a shift – Republicans had held the seat since 2005. Former UGA football star Herschel Walker is the Republican nominee facing Warnock in November. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver is hoping to become the first LGBTQ Georgia senator.
Here are their positions, though not comprehensive, on a few key topics.
Abortion
Though Warnock is a pastor, he identifies as “pro choice” and says he believes health care decisions are a human right and women should be able to make their own health care decisions privately.
Walker has been vocal on his support for banning abortion nationwide.
Oliver said he is pro choice and supports codifying Roe and Casey while also supporting the Hyde Amendment which prevents government funds being used for abortion.
Gun rights/safety
Walker has touted support of fully funding police and law enforcement so they have adequate staff, equipment and training.
Walker has attacked Warnock’s support for ending “cash bail” for nonviolent crimes. Warnock said cash bail makes it harder for someone accused of a crime, specifically lower income Americans, to be released on bail while awaiting a trial
During his short tenure, Warnock has supported grants for law enforcement and has expressed support for a bill that would fund training, equipment and mental health support, among others, for local law enforcement.
Walker has advocated for securing the southern border to curb immigration.
The two candidates both support more investments into the military.
According to Oliver’s website, his priority is ending wars and U.S. intervention in other countries. He wants to end the policy of sending drones around the world and “instead foster more goodwill around the world by defending free trade and free markets.”
Oliver said as a gun owner, he believes in the right to self defense from aggression is paramount and opposes strict gun laws, such as “red flag laws,” which allow police or family members to petition a court to prevent someone from carrying a gun if they believe the person presents a danger to themselves or others.
Economy
Walker has not presented any specifics on his plans for addressing the economy, but said if elected, he plans to fight for lower taxes, fewer government regulations and more free-market capitalism. He has also blamed Democrat spending at the federal level as the cause of inflation and high gas and grocery costs, and has spoken against the Inflation Reduction Act, which Warnock voted for in August. The act addressed affordable health care and prescription drugs, climate change and taxing wealthy corporations.
Warnock has vowed to oppose tax breaks that benefit the wealthiest Americans and has advocated for middle and lower class tax breaks.
Oliver’s priority, if elected, would be to go line-by-line through the tax and regulatory codes to make it easier to start a new business and remove competitive advantages of larger firms. He wants to cut government spending and work toward a balanced budget to help address inflation.
Websites
Oliver: chaseforgeorgia.com
Walker: teamherschel.com
Warnock: warnockforgeorgia.com
Georgia Secretary of State
Responsibilities of the secretary’s office include supervising and monitoring elections and providing campaign finance disclosures; managing and preserving public records; providing educational programs about the Capitol; and licensing, monitoring and registering professionals and businesses.
Since the 2020 general election, Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger has faced scrutiny from former President Donald Trump and his supporters — who alleged voter fraud in Georgia due to Trump’s 2020 election loss. He has upheld the election results after several recounts.
Democrat Bee Nguyen, a nonprofit director and a current state representative, is challenging Raffensperger, as well as Libertarian candidate Ted Metz, a retired insurance professional.
Elections
Raffensperger boasts “purchasing and deploying (in 2020) modern voting machines across the entire state that could be audited and verified, including a full recount by hand, if necessary.”
Raffensperger’s website adds that voter registration has soared under his tenure, with 95% of eligible Georgians registered to vote. A supporter of Georgia’s new controversial voting laws that passed in 2021, he touts being the first state SOS to require photo ID for all forms of voting, including for absentee ballot requests and returns.
Raffensperger has focused his campaign on only allowing Georgia residents to vote in the state’s elections and American citizens voting in the country’s elections.
He supports making ballot harvesting illegal nationwide and it is now prohibited under the new Georgia law. Ballot harvesting typically entails the gathering and submitting of completed absentee or mail-in ballots by third-party individuals, volunteers or workers.
Nguyen said if elected Secretary of State, she plans to invest in training and resources for all 159 local election boards; prioritize voter education and outreach; using technology, such as text messaging alert systems; and protect the election certification process by upholding the will of the people.
She also wants to develop kiosks for voters to submit vote-by-mail applications across Georgia, with a focus on areas with lack of access to broadband.
Metz said he does not support electronic voting systems, ballot drop boxes, ballot harvesting, election funding from private and corporate groups. He supports voter ID requirements, absentee ballot signature matching, hand-marked paper ballots and prosecution and penalties for unlawful election happenings.
Business
Under Raffensperger, the office has hosted financial literacy seminars and small business seminars.
Nguyen said she plans to create a public registry of charities and securities known for fraudulent activities and regulate shell corporations, if elected, and also plans to implement a process to remove barriers for small business owners, particularly minority-owned and practitioners to obtain their licenses.
Though not referenced on his website, Metz said in a previous interview he plans to follow the typical Libertarian platform of reducing government involvement and interventions.
Website
Metz: tedmetz.com
Nguyen: beeforgeorgia.com
Raffensperger: bradforgeorgiasos.com
Attorney General
The attorney general acts as the chief legal adviser for the governor and all state agencies, boards and commissions. Among other duties, the AG office represents the state in all civil cases and in all cases before the Supreme Court of the United States.
Republican incumbent Chris Carr, who was appointed to the seat in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal, is seeking his second full term after being elected to a full term in 2018. He is being challenged by Democrat Sen. Jen Jordan, a lawyer, and Libertarian candidate Martin Cowen, a former associate probate judge.
Here are the candidates’ priorities:
Carr
Carr has prided himself on fighting against federal mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting to uphold Second Amendment gun rights.
His top priorities include increasing penalties for human traffickers and rescuing victims, attacking Georgia’s gang and opioid crises, prosecuting corrupt officials and upholding Georgia’s new election laws (SB 202) which were approved following the 2020 general election.
He said Georgia’s new election reform, though controversial, “strengthens security, expands access and improves transparency.”
On the day of the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Carr issued a letter to a state court asking that Georgia’s six-week abortion ban be allowed to immediately go into effect.
Cowen
If elected, Cowen said he plans to advocate to end “no knock” warrants, to end qualified immunity for government agents who kill or injure innocent civilians, and advocate to end to civil asset forfeiture without trial and conviction.
He said he plans to defend against vaccine mandates and passports, and protect Georgia doctors from persecution by pharmaceutical companies and their government agents for practicing medicine with informed patient consent.
Jordan
A state senator, Jordan’s top priorities include fighting against voter suppression; ensuring environmental laws, regulations and policies are enforced and implemented; strengthening police accountability mechanisms and building community-led public safety strategies; and protecting consumer and economic justice.
Jordan has been vocal in her opposition to abortion bans and said if elected, she doesn’t plan to use state resources to prosecute under the new law.
Upcoming debates and other candidates
The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host general election debates for the aforementioned races, in addition to agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner, labor commissioner, state superintendent and several of Georgia’s congressional races.
All debates will be available for viewers to watch live on GPB.org and on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page at www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.
Here is the debate schedules for statewide races not highlighted in the Voter’s Guide:
State school superintendent, 12:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
The state school superintendent oversees the K-12 public school system and implements policies of the Georgia Department of Education policies of the state Board of Education. Additionally makes recommendations to the DOE on the “welfare and efficiency” of the public school system.
(Incumbent) Richard Woods (R): woodsforsuper.com
Alisha Thomas Searcy (D): searcyforsuperintendent.com
Insurance commissioner, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner oversees the licensing and regulation of insurance companies; ensures that insurance rates, rules and forms comply with state law; investigates suspicions of insurance fraud; and conducts inspections of buildings and houses to prevent fire outbreak.
(Incumbent) John King (R): votejohnking.com
Janice Laws Robinson (D): janiceforgeorgia.com
Agriculture commissioner, 2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
As the regulator and monitor of Georgia’s agriculture industry, the commissioner oversees various agriculture departments including administration, animal industry, food safety, fuel & measures, laboratories, plant industry and marketing.
Tyler Harper (R): tylerharperga.com
Nakita Hemingway (D): nakitahemingway.com
David Raudabaugh (L): jointdecisionforgeorgia.com
Labor commissioner, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The commissioner implements the state’s labor regulations, operates unemployment insurance, training programs, and is responsible for producing statistics and research covering the state’s labor market.
Emily Anderson (L): (no website available)
William Boddie (D): boddieforga.com
Bruce Thompson (R): brucethompsonga.com
The full schedule of upcoming Atlanta Press Club debates can be found at atlantapressclub.org/debates.
