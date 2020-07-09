ATLANTA — In his first TV ad for the November election, Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senate Democratic nominee, swears off corporate PAC donations.
Ossoff — who runs an investigative media company — boasts his campaign against “corruption” in his run for U.S. Senate.
“Fighting corruption is my job,” he says in the TV spot. “And it’s what I’ll do as your senator.”
In the 30-second ad, Ossoff — who won the primary election in a crowded party race — points to his company leading investigations that have “exposed sexual slavery by ISIS, crooked judges, child trafficking and bribery.”
“Truth is, corruption is why politicians let health insurance companies rip off our families and polluters poison our air and water,” he said.
At the end of the ad, Ossoff pledges to refuse corporate PAC donations for his campaign.
The 33-year-old won more than half of the votes in the June primary and avoided a runoff in August. He faces incumbent Sen. David Perdue in the fall.
Casey Black, spokeswoman for Perdue, said in a statement that Ossoff’s "desperate attempt to portray himself as a corruption fighter is yet another example of his resume puffery.”
Ossoff is "just another privileged liberal," she said and accused Ossoff of wasting family money on his "failed political campaign in 2017."
