VALDOSTA — Valdosta High School took a trip around the world in a day with the International Food Festival.
VHS International Baccalaureate Diploma Program hosted the annual International Food Fair. Students are able to prepare dishes from a culture of their choice as an opportunity to research, learn and appreciate multiple cultures.
Kevin Norman, IB math teacher, said, “This is a great way for students to examine different cultures and learn in a fun way.”
Norman said the program has hosted the festival for years, allowing teachers and students to taste the foods prepared by IB students.
He said, “This year we are adding some Olympic Games for the students to participate in friendly competition and decompress from the school year.”
The students participated in trivia, kickball, relay race and other mind simulation and physical games.
Skylar Partin, VHS senior, said, “I was able to prepare a dish representing Lebanon. It’s a great way to have exposure and expand outside of what we are used to in America.”
