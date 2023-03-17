Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.