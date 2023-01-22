VALDOSTA — Criminal justice equity has been a long-haul fight for many minority groups.
Local filmmakers, business owners and civil rights groups unite to uncover the why and work toward finding the how.
Steven Heddon and Angela Ward, documentary producers, said the Reformation Project will address social justice issues within the criminal justice system which disproportionately affects the minority community.
In partnership with One Sumter Economic Development Foundation and Georgia Power Southern Region, the documentary highlights Valdosta-Lowndes County and Americus-Sumter County.
Alicia Ledbetter, LMSW, executive director of One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, said, “We are grateful for this partnership, as we know many people do not realize that this is happening in their own communities and this is only the beginning of the process to enact change in communities across Georgia.”
The film project is a joint effort to educate people and create equity by encouraging more people to have these conversations. The documentary is not a negative but it is a positive that should spark conversation, organizers said.
Joe Brownlee, regional director for Georgia Power Southern region, said, “At Georgia Power, we are all about making things better for all people and create a better way of life.”
Georgia Power is committed to giving back and repairing race relations across the state by providing mentorships and building back the workforce, he added.
“We are committed to 250 mentorships throughout Georgia Power with employee volunteers. We have over 14 partnerships here in Valdosta,” Brownlee said. “If you keep young men, especially young Black men, out of that criminal justice system they have a better chance in society.
“If we can do just a little to repair the effects of racism in minority communities, then we can help towards that change.”
While the documentary focuses on criminal justice issues within African-American communities, the hope is to ignite the work toward criminal justice reform for all minorities.
Ward said, “The public needs to understand the how and why as we look at revealing the facts, while protecting the sources that are willing to share these stories.”
The documentary includes the history and the hardship experienced by people incarcerated, their families and their transition back into society. It features the thoughts and opinions of law enforcement, judges, attorneys and corrections.
“This documentary will truly open the eyes of those who may even hold bias against certain minority groups,” Heddon said. “Those who I interview truly share their truth and are vulnerable with those who will watch and listen.”
In addition, the documentary highlights the effect of closing state psychiatric hospitals in Georgia, a move that led to the increased incarceration of people with mental illness, Ward and Heddon said.
The documentary is set to be released later this year.
The Reformation Project trailer and behind the scenes photos are available at www.fusioncreativemarketing.com/reformation-project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.