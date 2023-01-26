VALDOSTA – Lowndes County residents felt heard as a contentious zoning request for a rural Dollar General was denied by the Lowndes County Commission.
Teramore Development, the retail real estate company behind the request, petitioned to rezone three acres of the 35-acre property from Estate Agricultural to Crossroads Commercial.
At the initial Greater Lowndes Planning Commission meeting last month, multiple residents spoke in opposition, which led the GLPC to ultimately recommend denial of the request 7-1.
Residents further voiced opposition to the proposed development on Highway 122 at Skipper Bridge Road through an online petition, garning 180 signatures.
John Quarterman, Suwannee riverkeeper of the WWALS Watershed Coalition, had encouraged constituents to contact their county representative to make their disapproval known in prior interviews.
The county had received at least three letters of opposition from residents Joyce Jones, Jamie Rowntree and Gwen Rowntree, citing concerns about additional traffic, property values and the nearby proximity of similar stores.
“This intersection has become very dangerous and has seen many wrecks and several fatalities over the years. The placing of any kind of commercial establishment at this intersection would only increase this congestion. It is also a known fact that establishments of this kind in rural locations also increase the crime rate which is certainly not what we want in our community,” Jamie Rowntree said in his correspondence.
“The noise level, lighting and truck deliveries would also be a detriment. There are already several Dollar General stores within five minutes of this area which are convenient for anyone wanting to shop there. Again, this zoning request would not be a benefit to our community and I express my sincere objection to its approval.”
Representatives from Dollar General noted the C-C zoning was recommended for the area, facade and site enhancements could be added and that a final site layout had not been determined.
Skipper Bridge residents reiterated their concerns at the commission meeting but Roxanne Newton took another approach by addressing the county’s proclaimed support of agriculture and small businesses.
“I went through some of your social media and it just makes me annoyed because you’ll have this ‘Oh, look at our farmers, we really appreciate them.’ You say ‘Show your support for our small businesses.’ ... I’m asking you to put your money where your mouth is and vote no. If you’re going to put on social media that you care about farmers and you care about small businesses, then vote no,” she said.
After hearing all sides, commissioners ultimately followed the GLPC’s guidance and denied the request.
