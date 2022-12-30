VALDOSTA — Lowndes County is doing its part to preserve nature with the purchase of 71.47 acres of land between the Little River Confluence and the Withlacoochee River.
The county purchased the land from Between the Rivers LLC. for $121,500 with the intention of setting it aside as a nature preserve. The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority owns the land between that property and Highway 133.
In her letter to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Board of Trustees, sixth generation owner and property seller Helen Tapp spoke of the land’s viability as an investment in outdoor recreation and opportunity to become a signature Withlacoochee and Little River Water Trail.
Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter invited Tapp to speak with the commissioners about her vision for the property in a recent meeting.
Tapp said, “As the county continues to develop, this small piece of nature will become an increasingly important haven for the plants, animals and people of the area. Today is the realization of a dream for me to have this land conserved and in the public domain. But in truth, it’s not anything about me, and it’s just the beginning. There’s so much potential.
“I hope that the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation authority, county and city authorities and community leaders will encourage the establishment of a Friends of the Park group that represents a wide range of stakeholders from a variety of disciplines and interests from water, sports and fishing and water quality to history. science, the arts and education.
While the county is not bound by the recommendations, Tapp explained her vision, “A friends group can be the boots on the ground champions for the place, raising awareness and support and leading projects.
“For example, I envision an annual celebration with lectures and awards for competitive art exhibits and science projects. I would even be willing to contribute financially toward this kind of initiative. A friends group could also be instrumental in planning and advancing development of a river camp for paddlers as part of a blue way through the county as has been proposed to the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.