The Justice League has faced plenty of cosmic crises and threats through the years in hundreds of stories.
But in the mini-series “Justice League: No Justice,” the threat is so overwhelming that Superman, the Flash, Batman, Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, the Green Lantern, Green Arrow and other Justice League members are recruited by Superman villain Brainiac.
In turn, the Justice League must team with the Teen Titans and recruit bad guys such as Lex Luthor and Sinestro, along with rogues such as Etrigan the Demon, Harley Quinn and Lobo to stave off a galaxy-crushing force.
Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, etc., split into teams with these desperate and disparate characters to face the four forces of the universe: Mystery, Wonder, Wisdom and Entropy.
It all coalesces after the events of the “Dark Nights: Metal,” a DC Comics mega-crossover storyline.
A team of several writers and artists create a fairly well-balanced tale that, unlike many of these massive comic book events, relies on character development as well as galaxy-shifting plot lines.
It’s interesting to see these characters wrestle with their moral differences and animosity toward each other to work as a team then smaller groups to save the Earth as well as galaxies.
“No Justice” does justice to them all.
