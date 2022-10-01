“Batman: One Dark Knight” follows the title character as he escorts a prisoner from one correctional facility to another on the other side of Gotham.
This is no typical street-level thug. EMP is a super-powered being who can plunge a metropolitan city into darkness and cause all electronic and mechanical devices to halt in their tracks just by his mere presence.
Which which should let readers know immediately this won’t be a simple drive across town in the Batmobile.
Batman has to carry EMP through the darkened streets of Gotham, facing gangs that want to free EMP and others that want to kill him. He also must deal with some corrupt officials along the way.
“Batman: One Dark Knight” is part of the DC Black Label imprint which features familiar characters in more R-rated settings. This story successfully meets the “Black Label” criteria.
The singular-named Jock is the writer/artist on this three-part story just collected and released in one volume. Jock brings a bold style, both in the art and writing, to Batman.
It’s also a more traditional story than what is currently in the regular monthly “Batman” and “Detective Comics” titles.
Here, Jim Gordon is still police commissioner and Alfred is still alive. Robin and other members of the extended Bat-family are nowhere in sight in “One Dark Knight.”
Meaning it’s Batman alone with a small assist here and there by Alfred and Gordon.
Jock reminds readers just how much fun that lone-wolf Batman can be.
