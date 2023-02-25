Nineteenth Church Anniversary Celebration, 3 p.m., Feb. 26, New Mt. Zion Christian Center, 703 Paine Ave. Guest speaker: Pastor Joe Troope, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Musical program, 3 p.m., Feb. 26, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
Black History Program, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 26, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Theme: Lift Every Voice and Sing! Wear African attire.
Annual Family and Friends Day Program, 11 a.m., Feb. 26, Bethel AME Church, 202 S. Hall St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Dr. Ulysses Mims Jr. Dinner will be served.
157th Anniversary, Macedonia First Baptist Church, 3 p.m., Feb 26, 715 J.L. Lomax Drive. Guest speaker: Pastor Naamen Hooker of Morningstar Baptist Church. Dinner will be served following the service.
Annual WZYN Jubilee “Refreshing Others,” March 10-15, Bemiss Road Baptist Church, 3307 Bemiss Road. March 10 is kick off at 5 p.m. with a steak dinner and gospel sing at 6:30 p.m featuring Brady Rochester family and the Harrell family. Saturday, 5 p.m. dinner; service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Jeff Pangle and Brother Peter Mosley; Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with speakers Brother Brady Rochester and Brother Robert Jones. Monday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Bill Watson and Brother Jonathan LaBarge. Tuesday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Carroll Joyce and Dr. Steve Ward; Wednesday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Jimmy Burt and Brother David Harrell.
Consecration Revival, 7 p.m., March 6-10, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Theme: “Sanctify Yourself”. Guest speakers: Pastor Randolph McCrae, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Homerville, Pastor Jimmy Williams, The Victory Church, Valdosta, Bishop Wade S. McCrae, Union Cathedral, Valdosta, Pastor Elijah Curtis, Crusaders for Christ, Quitman, Ga., and Pastor Kenneth Kersey, Powerhouse of Faith, Waycross.
Pastor and Wife 16th Anniversary/155th Church Anniversary, 11 a.m., March 12, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road, Valdosta. Guest church: Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Dinner will be served.
