Johnson recognized for awards
VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center recognized Dr. Anthony Johnson for receiving two awards honoring his exemplary dedication and excellence in the role of a preceptor within the field of health care education.
Johnson was named the Preceptor of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine, hospital representatives said in a statement.
He was also among 13 physicians across the Southeast to receive the Outstanding Preceptor Award from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Preceptors are practicing physicians who are integral to the clinical education and training of medical students, hospital representatives said.
They provide the experiential portion of the curriculum by supervising student physicians as they acquire clinical medical knowledge by helping to care for real patients — in both the inpatient and outpatient settings.
Dr. Jarod Bailey, SGMC director of student medical education for VCOM, recognized Johnson at the June meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County.
Bailey said SGMC has been affiliated with VCOM’s Auburn campus since 2017, serving as a core teaching site.
“Of those six years, a member of SGMC’s medical staff has received this honor five times. Dr. Johnson has received this honor for the past four years,” he said.
This award is voted on by medical students based on which preceptor they believe was the most impactful to their training.
Bailey said it can be difficult to open a practice to medical students.
“Teaching is a huge commitment of time and there’s also the added pressure of educating the future of medicine,” he said. “However, it comes with a sense of duty and responsibility to give back to the profession that has been so good to us.”
He said medical students are good judges of character as they soak up knowledge in a real-world setting. “The fact that he has been honored in this way by medical students from a variety of backgrounds and experiences is a huge testament to the way Dr. Johnson approaches medicine and treats his patients.”
Johnson is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and practices at SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic.
Bias joins SGMC Primary Care
VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center has announced the addition of Dr. Richard Bias, internal medicine physician. He will be practicing at SGMC Primary Care located on Connell Road.
Bias specializes in internal medicine and treats a variety of common conditions including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and other chronic diseases, hospital representatives said in a statement.
He said he connects with patients by listening, displaying empathy and avoiding medical jargon.
He said he believes patients should expect a collaborative and thorough visit with him that focuses on their needs and goals.
Bias served 21 years in the military, including six years in the Navy and 15 in the Army. He became a physician as a continuation of his desire to help patients and give back to the local community.
“I chose internal medicine due to its versatility and because I enjoy caring for the entire patient: their medical, social and physical needs,” he said.
Bias received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine. He completed his residency training at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
He is happily married and has seven rescue animals, hospital representatives said. He is an environmental scientist and said he enjoys beekeeping.
Bias is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 242-9565. SGMC Primary Care is located at 410 Connell Road.
Gibbs receives certificate of achievement
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Councilman Andy Gibbs received the certificate of achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention in Savannah.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials, GMA representatives said in a statement.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said Larry Hanson, GMA CEO and executive director. “We commend Councilman Gibbs for this accomplishment and for the dedication shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
To receive a certificate of achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.
“We are proud of our partnership with GMA to provide high-quality, relevant training to Georgia’s more than 3,500 municipal officials,” said Rob Gordon, UGA’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government director. “The institute remains committed to being the trusted resource that city officials across Georgia turn to for leadership and professional development training that makes a difference in the lives of the citizens they represent.”
