VALDOSTA — Sculpt 24 Fitness has been named the Best Gym in Georgia for 2021 by the Georgia Business Journal, owner Charles Gloster said.
Gloster acquired Sculpt 24 in December 2020.
He said it was an honor to simply be nominated for the recognition and to compete against gyms in larger Georgia cities such as Atlanta. He received notice of the award in November.
“For us to win this was just so unimaginable,” Gloster said. “I couldn’t believe it but I’m just so grateful, so happy.”
The general public voted for the gym, he said. Having residents vote, opposed to undergoing any other selection process, was special to Gloster.
“It was really a big deal for us that people in our community voted enough to where we actually won the award,” he said.
Sculpt 24’s community involvement played a role in the fitness center receiving the honor, Gloster said, noting a COVID-19 vaccination drive was one community event.
The fitness business partners with South Georgia Medical Center and Georgia Military College. A joint venture with Hang Out Yoga is coming in January, Gloster said, adding the gym is working to collaborate with a local school.
When Gloster took over ownership, he said he strived to transform the gym’s branding and image and make it an upscale fitness center.
With 25,000 square feet of space, Sculpt 24 offers the heart rate monitor Myzone, tanning, daycare, personal training, group fitness classes and taekwondo.
According to its website, the center offers Zumba, aerobics, aerial yoga, upright and recumbent bicycles, kids yoga classes, platforms for Olympic lifting, Matrix treadmills, a personal training studio and spin classes.
More information: sculpt24gym.com, 3259A Inner Perimeter Road and (229)-253-1289.
