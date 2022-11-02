VALDOSTA — The 22nd Annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival is accepting vendor applications and sponsors.
Organizers encourage local vendors and nonprofits to apply now.
“We are aiming to make the 22nd Annual Azalea Festival the biggest and best yet,” said H. Aaron Strickland, executive director. “We were able to bounce back with a very successful 2021 festival a year after the last-minute cancellation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19.
It would not have been possible without the continued support of our sponsors, volunteers, board members and the community. For that, we are extremely grateful.”
The two-day event, scheduled for March 12, 13 in Drexel Park, attracts more than 25,000 people, “providing a major boost to the local economy and a way for local businesses to show their support for this beloved community event,” organizers said in a statement.
The festival attracts vendors from all over the country with unique arts and craft items.
In the 2022 festival, more than 200 vendors from as far away as Michigan participated in the festival.
Vendors ranged from arts and crafts to homemade candies, cakes, soaps and jams, and the Azalea Festival is looking to add a few more vendors and variety for the 2022 event.
“The vision of the Azalea Festival is to work to showcase the best of South Georgia and more,” Strickland said.
In addition to a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, the Azalea Festival offers six stage areas of live entertainment, a KidZone area for children, a classic car and motorcycle show, VLPRA Azalea 5k run and more during the two-day event which sees more than 25,000 people.
The Azalea Festival is able to offset a majority of the costs of its attractions and special events through sponsorships and donations from local businesses, families and organizations, organizers said.
Vendors and sponsors interested in participating in the festival, visit www.azaleafestival.com, email info@azaleafestival.com, or call (229) 269-9381 for more information.
Several sponsorship levels and options are available. Strickland urges people inquire for sponsorship by Jan. 7 to ensure mention in the festival brochure.
