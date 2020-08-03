VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will receive several thousand more pieces of personal protective equipment thanks to the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
On July 23, USG and GEMA announced they would provide PPE to universities within the system on USG's website then was updated July 29 to say universities would receive even more.
Valdosta State University will receive 75,000 disposable face masks, 105 cloth face coverings, 9,700 gloves, 36 gallons of hand sanitizer, 300 gallons of disinfectant, 10 touch-less thermometers, 750 cases of disinfectant wipes, 20 Tyvek suits, 2,000 gowns, 510 clear face masks, 1,500 face shields and 3,250 N-95 respirators in addition to the PPE already acquired, according to a Valdosta State University statement.
Valdosta State University took an extra step by having its police department and physical plant travel to Kennesaw and Macon to collect the PPE so it could be easily distributed to universities in the area.
“When we learned GEMA supplies were available, we devised a plan to consolidate resources with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. VSU made pickups in Kennesaw and Macon and created a distribution point at ABAC so Albany State University, South Georgia State College, Coastal College of Georgia, and Georgia Southwestern State University didn’t have to each make the trip. This consolidated effort not only saved time and fuel resources, but it also demonstrated how we’re all one team in the end,” Alan Rowe, VSU director of public safety, said in a statement.
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 17 at Valdosta State University.
