VALDOSTA – Police are searching for the gunman in a homicide.
Valdosta Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday that a resident was shot in the 700 block of South Oak St., according to authorities.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim, 30-year-old Valdosta resident Rashawn Mays, dead, according to authorities. During an investigation by crime scene personnel, detectives determined the victim was involved in a dispute with a person known to him when they drew a firearm and shot Mays, authorities said.
The case remains on-going and detectives are still processing evidence, authorities said.
Mays was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiners Office where an autopsy will be conducted at a later date, according to authorities.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims' families at this time. This is a horrible and unnecessary incident," said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. "We encourage any members of the community to come forward with any information that they have."
Residents who have any information about the case can contact the VPD Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.