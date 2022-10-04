GULFPORT, Miss. — Sidney Lyons, a native of Valdosta, now serves in the U.S. Navy as part of Naval Oceanography, protecting land, sea, air and space.
Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze the elements of the physical environment — land, sea, air and space. They synthesize a vast array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.
Lyons graduated from Lowndes County High School in 1991.
“Naval Oceanography operates simultaneously at the strategic, operational and tactical levels of warfare in every theater around the globe,” said Rear Adm. Ron Piret, commanding officer, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. “We pride ourselves in our ability to characterize the battle space and then predict changes in the environment over time. Every ship that sails, every aircraft that takes flight, every submarine that dives beneath the surface of the ocean has to go to sea with the information that Naval Oceanography provides.”
“We are a military family that supports each other,” said Lyons. “We developed a strong sense of commitment and encouraged people to serve their country.”
According to Lyons, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Valdosta.
“I worked for my dad who was a contractor, and I learned from him that you got to work hard and take care of your people,” Lyons said . “If you take care of your people, they will take care of you.”
Naval Oceanography personnel demonstrate expertise in Hydrography, Geospatial Information and Services, datum issues, and Tactical Decision Aids. They combine knowledge of the operating environment with a thorough understanding of warfighting capabilities to assess and predict environmental impacts to friendly and enemy platforms, sensors and weapon systems.
Serving in the Navy means Lyons is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Seventy percent of the world is water, and we need to maintain sea superiority to keep our economy and national security safe,” Lyons said. “Our Sailors and civilians keep the seas safe and secure.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
“I never once did anything that I’ll ever regret,” said Lyons. “I always stood up for others. I had no problem standing up to leadership if something was not right.”
Lyons talked about taking pride in keeping fellow sailors and civilians safe and serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Service to me is commitment to your community and country,” added Lyons. “You give of yourself for the greater good. I was a Navy Seabee for 20 years and retired as a builder first class.”
