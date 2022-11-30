VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools released a statement that Valdosta High School was one of several statewide schools that initiated a lockdown after the threat of an active shooter.
Early Wednesday morning Valdosta High School went into lockdown after the threat of an active shooter on campus. First responders reported there were no shooters or injuries found.
The school system said in a statement:
“School personnel and local first responders immediately jumped into action to sweep the entire campus. No shooters nor injuries were found during the sweep. There were reports of people experiencing panic and/or anxiety attacks and they are being treated by first responders on site.”
School officials said the high school will release students early on Wednesday.
The buses will run and any student who drives to school will be allowed to leave, according to the school statement. Parents will also be allowed to pick up their students once first responders open the main gates.
