VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has announced that school dismissal for bus riders across the district will be delayed due to weather.
"District personnel will monitor the weather closely to determine the best time to begin the bus dismissal process," according to Valdosta City Schools. "We appreciate your patience as we monitor the storm to ensure the safest possible time to get your students home this afternoon."
According to Lowndes County Schools Director of Public Relations LaVerne Rome, Lowndes County Schools currently has no delays due to weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.