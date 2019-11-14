Update, 5:25 p.m.:
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of North Forrest Street late Friday afternoon.
At approximately 4:45 p.m., a 911 caller alerted the department that they had witnessed smoke coming from the roof of the house, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. Units were on the scene within three minutes and reported smoke in the attic area. No one was in the house at the time.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.
VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Fire Department and Police have responded to what appears to be a structure fire at the intersection of North Forrest and Cypress Streets. Traffic is being redirected.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
