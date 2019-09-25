UPDATE: Police took a man into custody. A Valdosta Police Department force rushed a man seated in a car and took him into custody at about 3 p.m.
No one was reported injured.
Based on initial reports, authorities said the man had threatened to harm himself.
The Valdosta Police Department is working this case.
UPDATE: The incident on West Hill Avenue has been resolved. Traffic is moving. We will have an update as information becomes available.
There is an ongoing situation taking place between Norman Dr. and St. Augustine Rd. on W. Hill Avenue. Avoid the area.
