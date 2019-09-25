UPDATE: Police took a man into custody. A Valdosta Police Department force rushed a man seated in a car and took him into custody at about 3 p.m.

No one was reported injured.

Based on initial reports, authorities said the man had threatened to harm himself.

The Valdosta Police Department is working this case.

_______________________________________________________________

UPDATE: The incident on West Hill Avenue has been resolved. Traffic is moving. We will have an update as information becomes available.

________________________________________________________

There is an ongoing situation taking place between Norman Dr. and St. Augustine Rd. on W. Hill Avenue. Avoid the area.

