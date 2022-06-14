VALDOSTA — A man was shot and died Monday during an incident with Lowndes County law-enforcement officers. State authorities are investigating the shooting.
Lowndes County sheriff's deputies were dispatched by 911 to a home on Ginger Trail near Interstate 75 Exit 22 because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
They found the man behind the home with a handgun. During the incident, the man was shot and died at the hospital, according to the statement. No deputies were injured.
The GBI identified the man as Timothy Adams, 32, of Valdosta.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. Four deputies were involved and they have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Once the investigation is finished, it will be turned over the the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the GBI statement.
The GBI has investigated 59 shootings related to law-enforcement officers so far this year.
