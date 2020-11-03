Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 4, 2020 @ 1:20 am
VALDOSTA — With all precincts reporting, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash has been re-elected, defeating challenger John Hogan with 25,462 votes to 18,322, according to unofficial numbers.
