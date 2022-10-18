VALDOSTA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the Fifth Annual ARToberfest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 22, in the Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
“The festival observes National Arts & Humanities Month, celebrates the talent of local and regional artists and highlights the arts’ remarkable impact on community life,” center representatives said in a statement.
The public is invited to attend this free family-friendly festival.
The festival will host more than 40 fine arts vendors who showcase local and regional talent. The community can watch several artist demonstrations, hear live music by Naturally Southern and Jen Anders, experience interactive kid’s art activities, pumpkin painting, rock painting, a petting zoo, a dunking booth, face painting, trackless train rides, etc.
A plein air competition for artists ages 18 and older will be held 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. There is no fee to participate. Artists must register at 9:30 a.m. at the Art Annex, located on the Turner Center Campus, 601 N. Patterson St., on the day of the event, where all instructions will be explained.
All art work must be turned in by 1 p.m., and prize money will be awarded at the Art Park pavilion at 1:30 p.m. First-place winner will receive $1,000, second-place winner will receive $400 and third-place winner will receive $100.
The South Georgia Classic Car Club will have a collection of cars on display. On site food and beverage vendors will include GUD Coffee, King of R&B, Baker’s BBQ and Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop.
ARToberfest, which hosts “gifted local artists and provides an afternoon of community and family fun, is an event staple for Valdosta and the surrounding areas.”
ARToberfest sponsors include Ameris Bank, Center for the Arts Guild, Georgia Council for the Arts, Mala Vallotton, Public Art Advisory Committee, Renasant Bank, Turner Center for the Arts Regional Artist Community, Home Builders Association of South Georgia, Sigma Delta Theta, Valdosta Daily Times, Winn Dixie and Wunderwerks Foundation.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org/artoberfest.
