Saturday
Saturday, Oct. 29, is the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
On this date
In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, military adventurer and poet, was executed in London for treason.
In 1787, the opera “Don Giovanni” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had its world premiere in Prague.
In 1891, actor, comedian and singer Fanny Brice was born in New York.
In 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.
In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast.
In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
In 1987, following the confirmation defeat of Robert H. Bork to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Douglas H. Ginsburg, a nomination that fell apart over revelations of Ginsburg’s previous marijuana use. Jazz great Woody Herman died in Los Angeles at age 74.
In 1998, former Sen. John Glenn, at age 77, roared back into space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the trail he’d blazed for America’s astronauts 36 years earlier.
In 2004, four days before Election Day in the U.S., Osama bin Laden, in a videotaped statement, directly admitted for the first time that he’d ordered the September 11 attacks and told Americans “the best way to avoid another Manhattan” was to stop threatening Muslims’ security.
In 2005, mourners slowly filed past the body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks in Montgomery, Alabama, just miles from the downtown street where she’d made history by refusing to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man.
In 2018, a new-generation Boeing jet operated by the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air crashed in the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board; it was the first of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max, causing the plane to be grounded around the world for nearly two years as Boeing worked on software changes to a flight-control system.
Ten years ago
Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.
Five years ago
All but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.” The head of Puerto Rico’s power company said the agency was cancelling its $300 million contract with a tiny Montana company to restore the island’s power system; the company was based in the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
One year ago
The Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; the FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use. Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violated federal law. Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives had called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.
Sunday
Sunday, Oct. 30, is the 303rd day of 2022. There are 62 days left in the year.
Highlight in History
On Oct. 30, 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
On this date
In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day. (Sherman was replaced with Nicholas Murray Butler, but Taft, the Republican candidate, ended up losing in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.)In 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS, causing fear among some listeners that Martians had actually invaded Earth.
In 1945, the U.S. government announced the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.
In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the “Tsar Bomba,” with a force estimated at about 50 megatons. The Soviet Party Congress unanimously approved a resolution ordering the removal of Josef Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.
In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago’s South Side.
In 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.
In 1975, the New York Daily News ran the headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead” a day after President Gerald R. Ford said he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City.
In 1995, by a razor-thin vote of 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, Federalists prevailed over separatists in a Quebec secession referendum.
In 2000, comedian, television host, author and composer Steve Allen died in Encino, California, at age 78.
In 2001, Ukraine destroyed its last nuclear missile silo.
fulfilling a pledge to give up the vast nuclear arsenal it had inherited after the breakup of the former Soviet Union.
In 2013, the Boston Red Sox romped to their third World Series championship in 10 seasons, thumping the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 at Fenway.
Ten years ago:
A weakening Superstorm Sandy inched inland across Pennsylvania, leaving behind it a dazed, inundated New York City, and a waterlogged Atlantic Coast; the New York Stock Exchange was closed for a second day from weather, the first time that had happened since the Great Blizzard of 1888. The Walt Disney Co. announced that it would buy Lucasfilm Ltd. for $4.05 billion, paving the way for a new “Star Wars” trilogy.
Five years ago
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on felony charges as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election revealed its first targets.
One year ago
A court filing by the National Archives revealed that former President Donald Trump was trying to block documents including call logs and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the House committee investigating the riot.
, in which five people died.
Leaders of the world’s biggest economies, at a G-20 summit in Rome, endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations as part of an agreement on new international tax rules. President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick’s Church in Rome during Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after saying Pope Francis told him he should continue to partake in the sacrament.
