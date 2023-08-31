TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) announced the addition of a fifth oncologist to its medical staff. Sahithi Chittamuri, MD, who specializes in medical oncology and hematology, will provide cancer care at the TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center in Tifton.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Chittamuri to our team,” said Denise McAdams, RN, OCN, TRMC Director of Oncology Services. “The Anita Stewart Oncology Center continues to grow to meet the needs of our community. We are proud to provide quality cancer care close to home, family and work. Residents of South Central Georgia don’t have to travel far away to receive the oncology treatments and therapies they need.”
After earning her medical degree from SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Center in India, Dr. Chittamuri completed an internal medicine residency and a hematology/oncology fellowship at New York Medical College at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey. Her services include individualized cancer care plans, management of chemotherapies, and the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders.
“As a medical oncologist and hematologist, I have the honor and privilege of helping and supporting patients through what can be a very difficult time in their lives,” Dr. Chittamuri said. “The opportunity to work at the TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center is exciting to me, and I am looking forward to serving the local community in this new role.”
TRMC is a service of Southwell. The TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center is located in Tifton at 1623 Madison Avenue, near the TRMC main campus. For more information, visit www.MySouthwell.com/cancer-care or call 229-353-7720.
