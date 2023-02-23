On February 27th the Gaskins Forest Education Center, and UGA - Center For Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health will be holding a free Weed Wrangler event at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture,
located at 1392 Whiddon Mill Rd, Tifton. The event is in celebration of the National Invasive Species Awareness Week and is free and open to the public to register and attend.
The event will start at 9 a.m. with a short presentation on invasive species before moving outdoors for an herbicide demonstration, an invasive species reporting demonstration through EDDMapS, and then we will practice these new skills by completing invasive species removal work on the nature trail for the GMA. We will have experts from the Gaskins Forest Education Center, USDA NRCS, and UGA to help lead this workshop, and we’ll have some education animals in attendance to help discuss the issue of invasive species.
Registration is free, and we only ask that attendees come prepared to work outdoors, and bring their own water and snacks!
For more information, contact us at pbest.gfec@gmail.com or call (229) 646-7305.
