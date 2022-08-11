TIFTON — A Sylvester man was arrested by Worth County deputies and charged with murder Thursday in the shooting death of a Ty Ty woman in Tifton, police said.
Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping following the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21, a statement from the Tifton Police Department said. He was taken to the Tift County Jail.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an estranged relationship between the two, which Patterson broke off, the statement said.
Around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, officers headed to the intersection of 5th Street and Tift Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim; they found Patterson sitting in the driver’s seat in a car with gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene, the police said.
The police department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist, and Patterson’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
All suspects are presumed innocent unless convicted of a crime.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Lieutenant Chris Luckey at 229-382-3132 or the police Tip Line at 229-391-3991.
