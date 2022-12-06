On Thursday, December 1, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) honored seven graduating Radiologic Technology students during a pinning ceremony marking the completion of their program requirements.
The students were: Courtney Hasenfelt of Boston, Hannah Fallaw and Grant Humphries of Cairo, Cassie Adams of Donalsonville, Chloe Pickens of Pavo, Mallory Lashley of Quincy, FL, and Lori Long of Smithville, MO. In the coming weeks, the graduates will sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam, and pending passage, will be ready for careers as radiographers.
During each pinning ceremony, the program and their affiliate clinical sites recognize several students’ outstanding effort and achievement. This year, Lori Long earned the Outstanding Clinical Student Award, Grant Humphries earned the Academic Achievement Award, and Cassie Adams earned the Impact Award. The Outstanding Clinical Student Award and the Academic Award each recognize outstanding student achievement in their clinical and classroom settings. The Impact Award is given to the student who has made the most significant impact on the class throughout their time in the program. This person’s presence has had an effect on the class overall and the cohort would not have been the same without their presence.
“I am proud of the hard work that each of these graduates has put into this past year,” said Radiologic Technology Program Chair Tony Turpin. “I see bright futures for each of them and expect great things from and for them. I wish for them nothing but continued success and look forward to having these Rad Techs as colleagues.”
The Radiologic Technology Program works closely with area hospital and clinics to give students a complete overview of the career that they may encounter upon graduation. Students enrolled in the Radiologic Technology program perform clinical duties two to three days per week at these partner sites throughout their tenure in the program.
The Radiologic Technology clinical affiliate sites for this graduating class were Archbold Medical Center, The Adrian and Jessie Archbold Ambulatory Care Center, Grady General Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Manor, Radiology Associates of Tallahassee, and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
The Radiologic Technology Associate of Applied Science Degree Program is a sequence of courses that prepares students for positions in radiology departments and related businesses and industries. The Program emphasizes a combination of didactic and clinical instruction necessary for successful employment. Program graduates receive an associate of applied science degree, have the qualifications of a Radiographer, and are eligible to sit for a national certification examination for Radiographers. Following the completion of core requirements, this program can be completed in four semesters.
SRTC offers over 130 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu.
Spring semester begins January 10. Don’t wait, enroll today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.