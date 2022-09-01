Young Braves should be great for years to come

It is hard to fathom the reality that this year's Atlanta Braves got younger during the season and are likely a better team than the one that captured the World Series championship in 2021.
But as the season enters its final month, that's exactly the position the defending champions have put themselves in.
Consider the in-season call-ups this year's Braves had to make: outfielder Michael Harris II, who is just 21-years-old; Vaughn Grissom, who is just 21; and Spencer Strider, who started the season with the big league club at the young age of 23. All three could finish 1-2-3 this year in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.
All have made significant contributions to a team chomping at the heels of the New York Mets for first place in the National League East. All are reasons this year's Braves is making another second-half surge to close the season, just like last year. Harris and Strider will likely dual it out for Rookie of the Year honors.
It's hard to imagine this Braves team getting younger because they were not that old to begin with. Ronald Acuna Jr. is still just 24; Ozzie Albies is 25; Dansby Swanson is 28; Austin Riley is 25; Matt Olson is 28; Max Fried is 28; Kyle Wright is 26.
This Braves team has the potential to build a dynasty for the next decade or so. The contract extensions for Riley and Harris this season continue to fortify the Braves core which will be together for the foreseeable future. There is talk that Swanson and Braves management are negotiating an extension, so hopefully, he'll be a Brave just as long as Riley and Harris. He elevated his play this year which should net an extension.
The current roster might be the strongest the Braves have put together since they've been in Atlanta. The starting pitchers in no way compares to the dynastic trio of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz in the 90s. But Chipper Jones was really the only position player that was a mainstay on the roster for 14 straight division titles. This crop of Braves will be with the team for some time and it is refreshing to see that as a baseball and Braves fan.
Now it's time to see the Braves chase down the Mets and another shot at a world championship. They've got the pieces in place to do so now and in the future.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
