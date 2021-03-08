Win-win proposition? Braves have familiar options for fifth starter slot

Opening Day is less than a month away for the Atlanta Braves. The question remains, who will emerge as the team's fifth starter with ace Mike Soroka still recovering from a torn Achilles?
Two familiar names are stating their claim to that important final spot.
Start with Kyle Wright. After getting lit up for four hits and three runs in 1.1 innings in his spring opener, Wright was nearly flawless in three innings against the Minnesota Twins last week. He fanned two, allowed one hit and zero runs. It was an encouraging outing for a former first-round draft pick.
“I felt like the last start I was trying to get my bearings a little bit, trying to feel comfortable back on the mound and competing against hitters,” Wright said. “I think all in all I was able to simplify and didn't try to do too much, stayed nice and smooth and threw a bunch of strikes.
“It was fun, felt good, just a good outing I think.”
Wright has the makeup to be a big league pitcher for a long time, but like most youngsters, cutting down on the walks will be key to his stay in the Majors. In 19 games as an Atlanta Brave, Wright has issued 43 walks.
“Eliminating the walks is kind of the big one for me. That's when things start to unravel for me is when I walk guys. I think for me, it comes down to simplifying and not trying to do too much, attack the zone and let everything else take care of itself,” Wright said.
Then there's Bryse Wilson, the young phenom who baffled the eventual World Champion Dodgers for six innings in last year's National League Championship Series. Wilson thrived in two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates the start before Wright's, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts and zero runs allowed. It's a tale of two spring trainings for Wilson.
“Last spring training, coming into these games, I had a lot of nerves and everything. Coming into this one, there was more of a focal point, I was just focused and locked in,” Wilson said. “I think the (Dodgers game) was huge for me and my career going forward, from a mental aspect. I think the stuff's been there. It's just the mental aspect for me.”
With these two young hurlers, the Braves have the luxury of not having to rush Soroka back too soon.
With Max Fried and Ian Anderson returning and joined by veterans Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, the Braves' top four can go toe-to-toe with most anyone. Having Wright and Wilson available provides depth in case of injury or having to be quarantined during the year.
They're young and filled with potential. It's a good problem to have if you're a Braves fan.
“Sometimes you need a little competition to get going. Both with outstanding outings back-to-back by Bryse and Kyle. We'll see how the next four weeks play out,” Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.