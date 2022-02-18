The impasse that exists in contract negotiations between the Atlanta Braves and first baseman Freddie Freeman before the current lockout is shocking on so many levels.
How could Braves management allow other teams to court your face of the franchise? Why would not the organization just pay the former National League (N.L.) Most Valuable Player instead of resorting to plan 'B' options? With all of the rebuilding Freeman had to stomach and the fact that he helped deliver Atlanta another championship, shouldn't management just reward Freeman?
The Braves are approaching this with the wrong mindset. They should have the attitude of striking while the iron is hot. The team is equipped to win and win big now, instead of worrying about five or six years down the road. The key components from last year's World Series championship team will return once this lockout ends.
Think about the infield of third baseman Austin Riley, shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Think about the starting pitching of Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton. Think about the bullpen arms of Will Smith, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek.
And, how about outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. who will return from a torn ACL at some point during the season. Yes, the Braves need to add another outfielder or two, and that could come with a re-signing of either of these postseason heroes, Jorge Soler or Eddie Rosario or Joc Pederson.
Point being, if the Braves re-sign Freeman, they can go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers for supremacy in the N.L. As it stands, they're probably best equipped to battle the New York Mets in the N.L. East.
Fans want to win now. They aren't concerned with the future, nor should the Braves. This is also important since Albies and Acuna are signed to team-friendly contracts.
Nothing is guaranteed in baseball. Braves fans know this better than anyone. With the pitching talent at their disposal during the '90s, those Braves should have won more than just one title.
Today's version of the Braves are set up to win more than one championship and Freeman will help push them over the top.
Once this lockout ends, Freeman needs to be the Braves' first call.
An apology is in order, followed by a little begging.
Another world championship is at stake, I'm willing to do a little begging myself.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
