ADEL — In a week filled with catastrophic damage, power outages, and canceled school, the Valdosta Wildcats showed true grit in dominant form, running away with a 48-7 victory over the visiting Banneker Trojans at Cook High last Friday.
The Wildcats were temporary refugees as Hurricane Idalia has made Bazemore-Hyder Stadium unplayable. Look no further than last week’s opponent, Cook, to offer the Wildcats a place to play Friday night. The Hornets were originally scheduled to be on the road against Brooks County, but were forced to postpone their game due to dangerous road conditions.
As for the game itself, the Cats started out hot. Banneker won the toss and chose to receive. On the Trojans’ first offensive play, Valdosta sophomore Seth Brown stepped in front of a pass for the interception to give the ‘Cats 1st and 10 on their own 46 yard line. After an offsides penalty, Valdosta’s Shakevious Wright took a handoff and went untouched 49 yards for the game’s first score. A Franklin Garcia extra point made the score 7-0 with 11:39 left in the first quarter.
The Cats did not wait long to strike again. On their very next offensive possession, Wright took a read option from quarterback Prince Jean and scampered 80 yards for the touchdown. Jean started his second game of the season, filling in for Todd Robinson who tweaked his ankle at Massillon two weeks ago. Garcia’s extra point made the score 14-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter.
On the next possession, the Trojans hit paydirt on a 66-yard dash by senior Jeevon Robinson. The PAT made the score 14-7 with 5:59 left in the first. That would prove to be Banneker’s only score of the game, as Valdosta’s defense smothered the Trojans all night.
After exchanging turnovers including a nice fumble recovery by Mark McCoggle, Valdosta had its longest drive of the night, going seven plays (all on the ground) for 62 yards in 1:33. The drive culminated in a Wright 9-yard scamper for the TD. The ensuing extra point made the score 21-7 with 11:04 left in the first half.
The Wildcats were not done in the first half. Jean scored on two rushing Touchdowns on runs of 5 yards and 9 yards, respectively. Two good PATs made the score 35-7 at half.
The ‘Cats put the game away on the first drive of the second half. Jean kept a read option and scooted 47 yards for the touchdown.. The extra point made the score 42-7 with 11:03 left in the first half.
The Wildcats added a five-yard touchdown run by freshman Deron Foster to make the score 48-7 with 7:10 left in the third quarter. Coach Shelton Felton emptied’ his bench after the score to get some of the younger players valuable varsity experience.
To go along with the interception by Brown and the fumble recovery by McCoggle, sophomore Cam Brown made an athletic interception.
Leading the Cats offensively were Write and Jean. Wright finished the night running 11 times for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jean ran eight times for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wildcats (2-1) will host the Warner Robins Demons (1-1) this Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.