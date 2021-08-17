Who really got better after trade deadline?

The MLB Wild Card picture is beginning to take shape, and with about a month and a half left in the season we’re starting to get a good idea of who’ll have the best chance to play their way into the postseason field.
Here’s a look at the teams to watch in the Wild Card race.
American League
Oakland Athletics
The Athletics have closed the gap between themselves and the Houston Astros, but whether they catch their rivals in the AL West or not, the A’s are a strong bet to reach the postseason. Oakland was uncharacteristically active at the trade deadline, bringing in outfielder Starling Marte, catcher Yan Gomes and utility man Josh Harrison, all former all-stars, as well as standout bullpen arm Andrew Chafin. They join a strong core led by all-star first baseman Matt Olson and ace Chris Bassitt, collectively giving Oakland one of its most talented rosters of team president Billy Beane’s front office tenure.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox endured a lot of criticism for their perceived inactivity at the trade deadline, but after a brutal early-August stretch the team is just now about to reach full strength for the first time this season. Big deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber made his Red Sox debut on Friday, ace Chris Sale made his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery on Saturday and former first-round pick Tanner Houck has looked impressive since joining the rotation after the All-Star break. With those three plus a handful of key bench pieces set to come off the injured list, Boston could be ready to make a big push down the stretch.
New York Yankees
While Boston played the long game and fell into a bad slump after the deadline, the Yankees moved aggressively and have climbed right back into the race. New York added two big left-handed bats in outfielder Joey Gallo and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, plus another starting pitcher in Andrew Heaney, and the Yankees proceeded to go 9-2 to all but erase the nine-game gap that separated them from the Red Sox less than two weeks earlier. A huge three-game set between the Red Sox and Yankees in the Bronx this week could have massive Wild Card ramifications.
Toronto Blue Jays
Don’t look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays might be one of the most dangerous teams in baseball. A middling club for most of the first half, Toronto bought big at the deadline by acquiring ace Jose Berrios and closer Brad Hand, shoring up the pitching staff and addressing the club’s biggest weaknesses. George Springer, the team’s blockbuster offseason free agent signing, is finally healthy too, and with all hands on deck the Blue Jays have surged up the standings and are now right in the thick of things with both the Red Sox and Yankees in the AL East and Wild Card races.
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers
The defending World Series champions didn’t expect to find themselves looking up at the San Francisco Giants in the NL West standings, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers have been a disappointment. Los Angeles remains one of the best teams in baseball, and since acquiring ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner at the deadline but Dodgers are now heavy World Series favorites. Even if they aren’t able to catch the Giants in the NL West, the Dodgers are all but a lock to reach the Wild Card game.
San Diego Padres
It says a lot about how good the NL West is that the San Diego Padres could be third in the division and still arguably a top five team in baseball. Like the Dodgers, the Padres are loaded, featuring franchise talents Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in the lineup plus a 1-2 punch of Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove in the rotation. After an epic five-game NLDS showdown with the Dodgers last fall, the two rivals could be on a collision course for a winner-take-all Wild Card rematch in October.
Cincinnati Reds
The second and third-place teams in the NL West look like a safe bet to play in the NL Wild Card Game, but if things take an unexpected turn in the last few weeks the most likely team to earn a spot is probably the Reds. Cincinnati remains within striking distance of the Padres for the second Wild Card spot and has a strong front of the rotation with Wade Miley and Tyler Mahle. The 37-year-old Joey Votto has also enjoyed a return to form, tallying 25 home runs on the season entering the weekend.
