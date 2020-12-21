Which former Braves are Hall of Famers?

Whether you are talking about Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association or the National Football League, the Hall of Fame is reserved for those who set a standard for excellence that was unparallelled. That is why it was never called the “Hall of Very Good” or even the “Hall of Greatness.”
There are plenty of athletes who competed in their respective sports and have not and should not be considered Hall of Fame worthy.
Hall of Fame voting is currently underway in Major League Baseball, and three former Atlanta Braves players are among the many ex-Major Leaguers warranting consideration this year. While all three were great, not all should be considered for baseball's highest honor.
Let's start with my annual case for center fielder Andruw Jones, who is still regarded as one of the top two or three defensive outfielders of his generation. Those younger Braves fans that didn't have the privilege to watch Jones patrol Turner Field missed out on him diving to rob hitters of potential extra-base hits or scaling walls to take homers away like his alter ego was spiderman. He had a knack for making the impossible play seem routine. His 10 Gold Gloves solidified his place among the game's defensive elite.
Jones' career batting average of .254 is underwhelming, but he finished with 434 homers and 1,289 RBIs. Jones only tallied five All-Star game appearances which may heavily with voters. It is a shame that more consideration is not given for his exploits in the field, however..
Starting pitcher Tim Hudson is in his first year of eligibility. While he was a great hurler that the Braves and Oakland As could depend on, I am not sure his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. He finished with 222 wins and recorded a 3.49 ERA. But he only recorded 2,080 career strikeouts and appeared in only four All-Star games.
Gary Sheffield only played briefly for the Braves but he is a controversial case for voters to consider. On one hand, he belted 509 home runs, recorded 467 doubles, made nine All-Star games and amassed five Silver Slugger awards during his career. On the other hand, this is the seventh time he has been on the ballot and has done no better than record 30.5% of the vote when players need at least 75%. Are the voters punishing him for his less-than-stellar attitude and link to performance-enhancing drugs? Probably so, and it will likely keep him from being considered among the game's greatest.
Voting ends Dec. 31. While Jones only received 19.4% last year, he still should receive more consideration.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
